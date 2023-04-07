Florida sheriff goes on wild rant against gun control while announcing arrests in shootings that killed 3 teens

A Florida sheriff went on a rant against gun control Friday while announcing the arrests of two juveniles in connection with a string of shootings that killed three teenagers.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said during a news conference two minors have been arrested on first-degree murder charges. A third minor remains at large.

NBC News does not usually name minors charged with a crime, even those charged as adults.

“There are individuals out there viewing ... who want to blame the one thing that has no ability or the capacity to commit the crime itself, and that’s the gun. These individuals committed the crime,” Woods told reporters.

“All the gun laws we got in place didn’t prevent it, did it? Neither will any new ones. Because here’s the fact: The bad guy is going to get a gun no matter what law you put in place.”

Woods' remarks came more than a week after the first victim, Layla Silvernail, 16, was found March 30 bleeding from a gunshot wound by the side of a road in Marion County, about 60 miles northwest of Orlando. She later died.

On March 31, authorities said a 17-year-old boy was discovered lying beside a road with a fatal gunshot wound a few miles from where Silvernail was found.

The third victim, another 16-year-old girl, was found dead Saturday inside Silvernail’s vehicle, which was partly submerged at the edge of a nearby body of water, authorities said. She also had a fatal gunshot wound. During Friday’s media briefing, Woods said the teen was discovered in the trunk.

The three teen victims and suspects, Woods said, all knew each other and were involved in committing burglaries and robberies and had gang affiliations.

"Now, although we had out there and it was gang related, we have nothing specific to say that it was any rivalry or anything to such that cause. But however, each and every one of them in some shape or form is associated with a gang,” Woods said.

“Basically simple terms, there is no honor among thieves. And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them. Two of them right there. They fled the scenes, but left a lot of evidence in their wake.”

Woods also bemoaned how society fails to properly punish juvenile offenders. He took aim at the nation’s educational system.

“Our school districts, not just here, across this state and nation need to quit minimizing the actions of their students. Hold them accountable. That’s where the failure is.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.