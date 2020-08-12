Florida sheriff orders deputies not to wear masks, bans civilians in masks from office

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A Florida sheriff barred deputies from wear facial coverings in most work settings, authorities said Wednesday, even as the state continues to struggle with record-breaking coronavirus numbers.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods insisted there's no conclusive evidence that wearing masks curbs the virus' spread — despite explicit CDC guidelines that say just that.

"Now, I can already hear the whining and just so you know I did not make this decision easily and I have weighed it out for the past 2 weeks," according to a memo Woods wrote to staff and was provided to NBC News by the sheriff's office.

"We can debate and argue all day of why and why not. The fact is, the amount of professionals that give the reason why we should, I can find the exact same amount of professionals that say why we shouldn’t."

The policy applies to all 900 department employees and Woods said his decision is final.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"This is no longer a debate nor is it up for discussion," he wrote.

Marion County, with a population of about 365,000, is in heart of Florida's Horse County. The county seat is in Ocala, which is about 40 miles south of Gainesville.

Woods' directive carves out a handful of settings where masks would be required, such as at hospitals, nursing homes, courts, schools, jails or a COVID-19 "address alert from dispatch."

Woods anticipates pushback from the community and told employees to walk away from anyone criticizing his measure.

"If at any time you are confronted by any individual complaining, berating you or just being a difficult individual, you will politely and professionally tell them 'I am not required to wear a mask nor will I, per the Order of the Sheriff' and then walk away from them," the sheriff wrote.

"From that point on it will be my burden and responsibility to take care of the person and answer their problem, complaint or their question."

The policy would be in full force inside any sheriff buildings and civilians coming into that office would be barred from wearing a mask.

If that civilian doesn't want to go mask-less, he or she will be asked to exit the building and leave a cell phone number so they could called and invited back inside when a sheriff's employee is free to meet with them.

"In light of the current events when it comes to the sentiment and/or hatred toward law enforcement in our country today, this is being done to ensure there is clear communication and for identification purposes of any individual walking into a lobby," Woods wrote. "All of our lobbies have glass barriers between you and them that the virus cannot magically go thru."

A spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Marion County declined immediate comment on Wednesday.