Florida teacher says he quit after staff removed photos of Black leaders

A Florida elementary school teacher said he quit his job after another staff member removed his pictures depicting African American leaders.

Michael James, who taught at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola, said he had posted images on a bulletin board depicting civil rights icons Martin Luther King, Jr. and Harriet Tubman, scientist George Washington Carver and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

He told The Pensacola News Journal that he wanted to display the images so the students, a majority of whom are Black, could see someone they could relate to.

James said when the photos were removed it "really floored" him.

"I've been teaching special education for 15 years, and it just really floored me when she did that," he told the newspaper.

James did not name the staff member who took down the images. He told The Pensacola News Journal that he was setting up his classroom before the start of the school year with the help of two co-workers.

The bulletin board containing the images, along with a copy of the Pledge of Allegiance, was behind his desk, James said. While he was sitting at a student's desk cutting something out, the staff member started removing items from his bulletin board.

James said the staff member told him that the images were not "age appropriate." He said she also removed an image he had on his desk of former President Barack Obama.

"She picked it up and said, 'You don't need to put this up either.' She said — I can't remember exactly what she said — but she said, 'the kids are too young' or something like that. It floored me," he told the newspaper.

James stated that he decided to resign because he did not want to work for a school district that would hire someone who displayed that kind of behavior, the newspaper reported.

Cody Strother, a spokesperson for Escambia County Public Schools, confirmed to NBC News that it received James' resignation on Tuesday. Strother said the district was also included in an email James sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis' office about the incident.

"We are now in the process of conducting a full investigation. If these allegations are deemed factual, we will certainly take corrective action, as it is our aim that all of our teachers feel valued and supported," Strother said in a statement.

NBC News could not reach James on Thursday and submitted a public records request for a copy of his resignation letter.