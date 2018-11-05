Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

A 15-year-old Florida boy will be charged with murder after he confessed to killing his mother over a dispute about the teen's grades, according to police.

The teen, who NBC News is not identifying, confessed to police that he strangled his 46-year-old mother at the family's home, late Thursday into early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. His father was out of town at the time, police said.

"After an argument ... he went into her room and woke her up and began strangling her and strangled her until he killed her," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during a press conference.

Early Friday, the teen put his mother's body in a wheelbarrow in order to load her into a van, which he drove to River City Church, approximately one mile from the home, police said.

At River City Church, the teen buried his mother's body beneath a fire pit, according to police.

Chitwood said the teen left school early on Friday to stage a burglary at the home where he killed his mother, police said. The teen enlisted the help of two friends, both 17, to stage the burglary, police said. Those teens are also facing criminal charges.

"He then got home and made his, in his own words, 'Grammy-winning phone call to 911' to talk about this horrible incident that did not really occur," Chitwood said.

Police responded to reports of the burglary at the home on Friday afternoon. The 15-year-old told police that he discovered the burglary when he returned home from school and that his mother was missing. The van was still running in the driveway.

The mother's body was located at the fire pit at River City Church by police on Saturday morning after the teen confessed, the press release stated.

Officers also found computers and other electronics including a Playstation and a rifle at a different location in DeBary that had been moved while staging the burglary.

"You can't begin to imagine how wild this whole story was," Chitwood said.