Texas and Florida were rapidly closing in on 10,000 coronavirus deaths Friday, while President Donald Trump’s false claims about the progress of the pandemic were weaponized by Joe Biden.

The national death toll from the virus that has upended the way Americans live and wrecked the economy was 168,334 and climbing Friday, and the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases was nearing the 5.3 million mark, NBC News figures showed.

The U.S. continued to account for a quarter of the world’s more than 760,000 COVID-19 fatalities and nearly 21 million confirmed cases.

Florida eclipsed the 9,000 death mark two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis raised eyebrows by repeating an awkward metaphor that likened the state’s efforts to reopen schools in the middle of a pandemic to the 2011 Navy SEALs operation greenlighted by President Barack Obama that killed Osama Bin Laden.

"Martin County Superintendent Laurie Gaylord told me today that she viewed reopening her schools as a mission akin to a Navy SEAL operation," DeSantis said of his conversation, before continuing the comparison.

"Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so, too, would the Martin County school system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning — all in, all the time."

Texas, which is also in the process of reopening its schools over the objections of many school officials, health experts and parents, had logged 9,836 coronavirus deaths as of Friday morning, the NBC News figures showed.

The U.S. has logged the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks, most of them in Southern and Sun Belt states that began reopening in May and June at Trump’s urging, despite warnings from public health experts that the coronavirus was cresting.

Georgia, one of the last states to shut down and the first to reopen, reported 136 deaths Tuesday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

California, the largest state in the nation and the first to exceed 600,000 coronavirus cases, is nearing 11,000 deaths, the NBC News figures show. It was the first to enact shelter-in-place rules. But Gov. Gavin Newsom, under pressure from business and other groups, began lifting restrictions in May and June after which the number of new cases and deaths started exploding.

Six weeks after Newsom reclosed large sections of the economy, however, there are signs that the state is getting a handle on the coronavirus and that the transmission rate is going down, The Los Angeles Times reported.

“While our gains might feel slow and our future remains fragile, our success over the last three weeks is real,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday. “We begin to see signs of light.”

In other developments: