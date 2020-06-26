Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

It’s COVID-19 cases by the thousands in Florida and Texas.

Florida reported 8,900 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total for the last week to more than 28,000 new cases. Texas has reported 33,000-plus in the same time period. Five thousand of Texas’ coronavirus cases have been counted in the last 24 hours, according to an NBC News tally.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Experts attribute the recent increase to loosening lockdowns and Memorial Day festivities. This week the United States set a new single-day record for diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

Testing is also increasing. According to an NBC News analysis of testing numbers, the rate of testing in Florida and Texas is increasing faster than the rate of new cases.

This is the number of cases diagnosed per day in Florida. These graphics will be updated daily.

And this is the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed per day in Texas. Note NBC News counts Texas cases per county, which is why the NBC News count for June 24 and June 25 doesn’t line up with Texas state’s count for those dates.

In total, more than 3,000 in Florida have died of COVID-19. More than 2,000 Texans have.