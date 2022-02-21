Florida wedding guest fatally shot by officer at reception, police say

A wedding reception Saturday night near Orlando, Florida, erupted into chaos when police responding to a disturbance call said an altercation led one officer to fatally shoot a guest.

The shooting at the Winter Park Library and Events Center in Winter Park remained under review Monday by state investigators, while the family of the man who was killed say they want answers after he died in an "unjustified shooting."

The family identified him as Daniel Patrick Knight, 39, an uncle of the bride.

"He was a kind gentle soul," they said in a statement provided to NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando, "and his only crime committed that night was drinking and having a good time with his family."

Winter Park police said they responded to the large banquet hall at about 9:40 p.m. on a call that a man was disturbing other guests. Officers confronted the man and said in a news release that Knight then knocked one of them unconscious.

He "physically attacked a second officer" as a crowd formed, police said, and during that altercation, the officer struck Knight.

The department did not identify the two officers, who were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, WESH reported. The officer who fired their weapon was placed on administrative duty.

Winter Park police referred further questions to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Agency spokesman Jeremy Burns said the office was handling the case but could not provide additional details.

Knight's family said they were in contact with state investigators and a lawyer to help "get the entire truth out."