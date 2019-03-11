Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 11, 2019, 6:45 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Florida woman, who arrived at a hospital with her dead daughter in her car, told police she killed the girl to keep her from having sex with men, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rosa Rivera, 28, pulled up to Winnie Palmer Hospital on Sunday afternoon with her dead 11-year-old daughter in the passenger seat and a bloodied pocket knife in her hand, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orlando County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl, who was identified as Aleyda Rivera, had been stabbed on and around her back about 15 times, the affidavit said.

Rosa Rivera is accused of fatally stabbing her 11-year-old daughter more than a dozen times to keep her from having sex. Orange County Sheriff's Office

The mother had a cut on her own right arm, and when officers asked her if she had any other injuries, she told them that she had killed her daughter, adding “my baby is gone," the affidavit said.

The woman was brought to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment and then to the Orange County Jail, where she is being held on a first-degree murder charge.

Investigators determined that the girl was killed at an Orlando residence, according to the affidavit. People at the home told police that Rivera had been there Sunday morning accusing her mother's boyfriend of having sex with her daughter, which the 11-year-old denied, the affidavit said.

When investigators interviewed Rivera, she told them that she killed her daughter to "prevent her from having sex" with men, the affidavit said, according to NBC affiliate WESH.