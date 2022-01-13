Florida woman who allegedly threw glitter containers at man faces felony

A Florida woman was accused of a felony after she allegedly threw containers of glitter at a man earlier this week, an arrest affidavit shows.

The woman, 27, was arrested on suspicion of burglary with assault or battery after the incident early Monday in Clearwater, Florida, the affidavit says.

A second woman, 29, was faces the same charge after she allegedly “battered” the man and kicked a window in another apartment until it broke. She was also accused of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor. The affidavit doesn't say how she battered him.

According to the affidavit, the first woman arrived at the man’s apartment shortly before 3 a.m. and began arguing with him. As he stood on a fenced balcony, she threw a glitter container at him, striking his head and torso, the affidavit says.

She waited outside his apartment’s front door until he unlocked it, the affidavit says. When he did, “she then entered the apartment and engaged the victim again by throwing more containers of glitter at him.”

After being read their Miranda rights, the women declined to speak to authorities, the affidavit says.

Neither woman could be reached for comment Wednesday.

A lawyer for the first woman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Court records did not list a lawyer for the second woman.

Both women were released on bond, jail records show.