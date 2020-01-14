Florida woman arrested for allegedly making bomb in mason jar at a Walmart

A Tampa woman was arrested for allegedly making a homemade bomb at a Walmart.
Emily Stallard, 37, built what appeared to be a homemade explosive in a mason jar filled with nails, denatured alcohol and a candle, according to NBC Tampa affiliate WFLA. She had been roaming around a Tampa, Florida, store with her son for more than an hour on Saturday when a security guard deemed her behavior "suspicious," the local station said.
An off-duty police officer and the security guard were able to stop Stallard as she was about to light the candle, according to WFLA.
Stallard resisted arrest, and she was charged with attempted arson, fire bombing, child abuse, and battery of a law enforcement officer, according to her arrest record by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department.
“This woman had all the supplies she needed to cause mass destruction at her disposal," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement, who said Stallard might have tried to detonate the explosive inside the Walmart.
Stallard's bond was set at $8,500. She remained in jail as of Tuesday morning, according to WFLA.