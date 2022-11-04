Florida woman charged with selling marijuana edible to a minor after students have possible overdoses at school  

A Miami woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling marijuana edibles to a child who shared them with classmates, resulting in multiple possible THC overdoses, according to the Miami Police Department.

Thalia Aceves, 22, was charged with sale, delivery, possession of cannabis and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Police responded to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School in Miami on Wednesday regarding an incident where children suffering from possible THC overdoses were taken to an area hospital.

The children ranged in age from 9 to 13.

Detectives learned that one of the students had bought edibles off-campus, brought them to school and shared them with fellow classmates.

Officers with the Special Investigations Section Narcotics Unit posed as the child and arranged a meeting with the alleged dealer, Aceves, to buy more edibles and a THC cartridge, according to the police report.

Aceves was arrested during the meeting and detectives seized what they believe to be 50 cannabis-infused vape cartridges, 244 grams of raw cannabis, two packs of edibles, a digital scale and $400.

Detectives seized 50 cannabis-infused vape cartridges, 244 grams of raw cannabis, two packs of edibles, a digital scale and $400 in cash. Miami Police Dept.

During an interview with detectives, Aceves allegedly admitted that she knew Wednesday's sale was to a minor she had sold to in the past.

Attorney information for Aceves is not currently available. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for her on Dec. 2.

Similar recent situations across the country have sent children to the hospital after they consumed foods laced with THC.

On Halloween, a 35-year-old Texas preschool teacher was arrested and fired after four children were hospitalized following alleged exposure to THC, according to police.

Anisah Burks, formerly a teacher at Primrose School of Prosper, was arrested on four counts of injury to a child and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Collin County jail records show. It’s currently under investigation how the children were exposed to THC.

Last month, a Virginia woman was charged with murder after her 4-year-old son died two days after he consumed a “large amount” of THC gummies in May.

The National Capital Poison Center says “serious and sometimes life-threatening side effects can occur in children who consume cannabis edibles” and recommends that parents keep cannabis products away from kids.

These side effects include “vomiting, dizziness, difficulty walking, a rapid heart rate, drowsiness, confusion, and breathing difficulties,” along with hallucinations, low blood pressure and an abnormally slow heart rate in severe cases, according to the poison control center.