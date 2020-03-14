Boxer Floyd Mayweather remembered his ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, who was found dead in a Southern California home on Tuesday, in a series of Instagram posts.
Eleven photos of Harris were uploaded to Mayweather's Instagram account on Friday, including seven of the two posing together.
Harris was the mother of three of Mayweather's children.
Each photo was captioned differently. Among the descriptors in the photos, which were taken over the years, was "my angel," "my heart," "my love" and "my rock."
Harris was found just before 10 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle parked in the driveway of her apparent home just outside the city of Santa Clarita and firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
A cause of death has not yet been determined.
In 2010, Harris alleged that Mayweather attacked her in Las Vegas. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge and served two months in jail in 2012.
In 2015, Harris filed a $20 million lawsuit against Mayweather for defamation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress in response to statements he made about the incident during an interview with Katie Couric.