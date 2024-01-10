Food Network star Darnell Ferguson arrested on warrant related to domestic violence case

Food Network star and host of "Superchef Grudge Match" Darnell Ferguson was arrested Tuesday in Kentucky on a warrant related to a domestic violence case, police said.

Ferguson was charged with burglary, strangulation, assault, terroristic threatening, menacing, criminal mischief and theft of a stolen debit or credit card, the St. Matthews Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Authorities said that because of the sensitive nature of the case, they could not comment further.

Ferguson’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

NBC affiliate WAVE of Louisville reported that an emergency protective order filed against him alleges that he entered a woman’s home without permission, choked her and threatened to kill her.

Ferguson is described as a celebrity chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur on the Food Network website. He competed on three seasons of "Tournament of Champions" hosted by Guy Fieri and is a frequent judge on "Chopped" and "Guy’s Grocery Games."

He also appeared on OWN’s "The Big Holiday Food Fight" and "Food Fantasies."

Ferguson has a non-profit called SuperChef’s CAPE and is the host of Food Network's "Superchef Grudge Match," a reality competition where chefs from across the country "settle personal and professional disputes with their foes in a-one round, one-dish, winner-takes-all heavyweight battle."

A spokesperson for Food Network did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.