Football player Devin Willock made a young fan's day just before fatal crash

Following Devin Willock’s death in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, photos showing the football player’s kindness to a young fan are going viral.

On Jan. 14, just a day before Willock’s fatal accident, Twitter user Sam Kramer shared heartwarming photos of the Bulldogs player pausing to take pictures with his grandson.

“Special thank u to @DevinWillock for taking time for my grandson when he didn’t have to,” Kramer wrote. “U went out of ur way to make him feel special and U made his day!! Good luck next year! Go Dawgs!”

In the photos, Willock smiled and posed with the boy, and let him try on his championship ring.

Willock himself retweeted Kramer’s post on Jan. 14 with a string of heart emoji.

Willock, who had been a defensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs, died in a car crash Sunday in Athens, Georgia, at the age of 20.

The 24-year-old driver of the car, recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, also died from her injuries.

Just hours before his death, Willock had been celebrating with the Bulldogs for winning back-to-back national championships.

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy,” coach Kirby Smart said in a statement on Twitter. “Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach.”

Two other unnamed members of Georgia’s football program were injured in the car accident and were in stable condition on Jan. 15, the Bulldogs said Sunday in a statement shared on Twitter.

Police are still determining the cause of the crash, according to the Associated Press.

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy,” the team said in its Twitter statement.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.”