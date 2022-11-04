FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué announces retirement, five months after split from Shakira

FC Barcelona soccer star Gerard Piqué announced his retirement on social media Thursday at the age of 35.

The defender, who recently split with Colombian singer Shakira, has won the Champions League three times with FC Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain in 2010.

“Like many of you I’ve always been a Barca fan. I was born into a football loving family of Barca fans,” Piqué said in a pre-taped video shared on Instagram. “From a very young age I didn’t want to be a football player. I wanted to be a Barca payer.”

“And now that all that kid’s dreams have come true I want to tell you that I’ve decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end. I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that’s how it will be," he said.

He said Saturday will mark his last game at the team’s stadium Spotify Camp Nou.

However, he hinted that he may return to the team in some capacity one day.

"I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barca to my children. Like my family did with me. And you know me, sooner or later, I'll be back,” he said.

Piqué explained that he’s played with Barca for the last 25 years.

“Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, culers, have given me everything,” using the term “culers” for Barca fans.

According to the club, Piqué joined FC Barcelona’s youth category at the age of 10. With FC Barcelona he has won over 30 trophies, the club said.

The club shared several photos of Piqué writing: "We will miss you, Geri."

His retirement comes five months after he and Shakira announced in June they were separating after 11 years together.

Gerard Piqué and Shakira in Barcelona, Spain, on May 30, 2015. David Ramos / Getty Images file

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy,” they said in a joint statement.

The pair met shortly before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The soccer player appeared in Shakira’s music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which was the tournament’s official song that year.

They went public with their relationship in 2011. They have two sons, Sasha and Milan.