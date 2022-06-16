Ford recalls 2.9 million vehicles over issue that may cause them to roll while parked

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 2.9 million vehicles, including the Escape and Fusion, over a problem that can result in a car rolling even after the driver puts it into park.

The recall affects certain Escape from 2013 to 2019; C-Max from 2013 to 2018; Fusion from 2013 to 2016; Transit Connect from 2013 to 2021; and the Edge from 2015-2018, according to safety regulators.

The problem involves a bushing that attaches the shift cable to the transmission, which may degrade or detach, according to a recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That can prevent the vehicles from shifting into the correct gear, which can cause it to move in an unexpected direction, the notice says.

“Additionally, the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the ‘Park’ position,” it says. Either scenario can cause a crash, it says.

Documents filed with NHTSA say that Ford is aware of four reports alleging injuries and six reports of property damage that could be associated with the issue.

Of the more than 2.9 million vehicles potentially affected, the Escape makes up the largest share with approximately 1.7 million, according to the documents. The next largest is the Edge with around 509,400.

Ford plans to replace the bushing and add a protective cap for free, the documents say. The company intends to send letters starting June 27, and there is a toll-free number people can call, the notice says.