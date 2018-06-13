Foreign interference in U.S. elections is still going on, Mueller tells judge

Attorneys for Concord Management say they need the evidence gathered by government investigators to help with their defense, and they have objected to stringent secrecy measures Mueller's team has proposed — restrictions that would bar Concord from sharing the evidence with Prigozhin or any of the other co-defendants unless they first appear in court.

So far, only Concord Management has appeared in court, having pleaded not guilty last month. Prigozhin, 12 other Russian nationals and the two other companies — Concord Catering and the Internet Research Agency, which prosecutors describe as a Russian online "troll farm" — have yet to make court appearances.

"As long as Prigozhin chooses not to appear personally in front of this Court, he is not entitled to review any discovery in this case," the government motion contends.

An attorney for Concord Management didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

The motion, which is signed by Mueller, says Concord Management's co-defendants must appear in court to agree to his restrictions. Allowing wider access to the evidence without such agreements would jeopardize "sensitive information that remains relevant to ongoing national security investigations and efforts to protect the integrity of future U.S. elections," it said.

Besides potentially compromising intelligence sources and techniques, Mueller wrote, allowing wider access would the publicly identify "uncharged individuals and entities that the government believes are continuing to engage in interference operations like those charged in the present indictment."

The investigation — which has been dubbed the "Russian chef" case because of Prigozhin's alleged ties to Putin — yielded the first grand jury indictment tied directly to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.