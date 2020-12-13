Former adviser to Gov. Andrew Cuomo alleges he sexually harassed her 'for years'

A former adviser to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accused him of sexual harassment on Sunday, alleging the behavior went on for “years.”

In a series of tweets, Lindsey Boylan, who worked as the deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor from 2015 to 2018, said Cuomo “sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.” Boylan did not provide names of people who could corroborate her claims.

“I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation?” Boylan, a Democrat currently running to be the Manhattan borough president, said. She did not provide any further details or more specific allegations in the tweets.

Cuomo spokesperson Caitlin Girouard, in a statement to the Associated Press, said, “There is simply no truth to these claims.” The governor’s office did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment from NBC News.

Boylan, who also did not immediately to a request for comment, said on Twitter that she has “no interest in talking to journalists.”

She added she was “angry to be put in this situation at all.”

“That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently,” Boylan wrote. “I hate that some men, like (Gov. Cuomo) abuse their power.”

On Dec. 5, Boylan tweeted that her “most toxic team environment” was her time in the governor’s office, adding that people are “deathly afraid” of the governor.

After leaving the governor’s office, Boylan ran for Congress in New York’s 10th district in the 2020 primary, challenging incumbent Democrat Jerry Nadler, who beat her handily in the race.

Cuomo, a Democrat, is currently serving his third term as governor of New York, and has become a prominent antagonist to President Donald Trump’s policies on Covid-19. Before leading the state, he was New York attorney general.