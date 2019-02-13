Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 13, 2019, 4:55 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A former "American Idol" contestant was running fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs for a large ring in Virginia, federal officials say.

Antonella Barba, who competed on the singing show in 2007, was arrested Monday on a federal charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute drugs, and one count of conspiracy.

A federal indictment, which was unsealed Monday but heavily redacted, alleged that she conspired to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Antonella Barba, a former "American Idol" contestant, was arrested after dealing fentanyl in Norfolk, Virginia. Norfolk Sheriff's Office

In October, Barba, 32, was directed by Justin Michael Isaac to deliver about 830 grams of fentanyl to an unnamed conspirator in Norfolk, Virginia, according to the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Virginia. Isaac and a third person, Rawl Christopher Stennett, are also facing charges.

The indictment accused Isaac and Stennett of giving drugs, including heroin and cocaine, to unknown individuals for distribution.

Authorities said the drug ring operated from 2017 to October 2018.

Barba was initially arrested in October and charged in Norfolk General District Court, according to the Virginian-Pilot. She was out on bond when she was taken into custody Monday on the federal indictment, the paper reported.

An attorney for Barba, who is set to appear in court Thursday, has not yet returned NBC News' request for comment.

Barba was voted off the sixth season of "American Idol" before the Top 12 contestants were named. She has also appeared on "Fear Factor."