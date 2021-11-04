A silversmith obscured the name of a former Chicago Blackhawks coach on the Stanley Cup in the wake of a sexual assault probe that has rocked the sport, officials said Thursday.

Brad Aldrich's name has been covered with a series of Xs, virtually removing him from North America's most revered sports trophy.

The redaction happened on Sunday as a silversmith engraved names of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who hoisted Lord Stanley's cup after defeating the Montreal Canadiens for the NHL title in July, a spokeswoman for the Hockey Hall of Fame confirmed.

Names of players and staff are engraved annually on the cup and Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz last week asked the Hall of Fame to remove Aldrich’s.

Brad Aldrich's name has been covered over with a series of Xs on the Stanley Cup. Steve Poirier / Hockey Hall of Fame

His name couldn't be totally removed without taking off an entire band of the cup, containing names of the 2009-10 Blackhawks and other champions of that era, so hockey officials opted for the x-out, the Hall of Fame rep said.

There are now nine Xs where Aldrich's name used to be, in between former skills coach Paul Vincent and Marc Bergevin, who was the team's director of player personnel in 2010.

During the 2010 playoffs, former Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach accused Aldrich of sexually assaulting him. An internal probe revealed last week that senior team officials knew about that allegation against Aldrich but failed to take immediate action.

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman stepped down from his post when the report was issued, followed shortly by the resignation of Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, who was behind the Chicago bench in 2010.

Aldrich's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday,

According to the internal probe, Aldrich did not deny that a sexual encounter with the player occurred, but he contended that it was consensual.

The former coach now runs a glass manufacturing company in Calumet, Michigan. He's on Michigan's Sex Offender Registry, following a 2013 conviction for having sexual contact with a student while he was volunteering as a high school coach in Michigan.