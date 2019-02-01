Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 1, 2019, 12:27 AM GMT By Doha Madani

A former Minnesota school bus aide on trial for allegedly molesting young children was found wounded in his home and a woman dead, police said Thursday.

Police performed a wellness check on Harvey Kneifl, 72, after he didn't appear in court Thursday morning for the verdict in his case. They discovered him and an unidentified woman with "significant injuries," Woodbury police said in a statement.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police wouldn't say whether she was Kneifl's wife.

Kniefl was treated at a hospital for wounds that appeared to be self-inflicted, police said.

Prosecutors charged Kniefl in 2017 with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct based on allegations that he molested children as young as four while working as a bus aide, NBC-affiliate station KARE 11 reported.

If convicted, Kneifl faces potential 25-year prison sentences on each of the six counts.