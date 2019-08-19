Breaking News Emails
A former Cal State Fullerton administrator was fatally stabbed on a campus parking lot Monday, in what police said was a targeted attack.
The deadly assault happened at about 8:30 a.m. in Parking Lot S, on the south end of the commuter campus in Fullerton, California, about 35 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles and 8 miles north of Disneyland.
The victim was was in his "late 50s, and was a retired administrator working as a consultant on campus," according a statement from the school.
He was not immediately named.
A witness called 911 and said the attacker — wearing black pants and a black shirt, with black hair — fled on foot, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his attacker was last seen headed east on Nutwood Avenue, which runs along the south end of the campus, officials said.
"We do not know motive at this point for what occurred," Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus told reporters. "We do not believe there is a random stabber."
The school, which had 39,774 students last fall, has the biggest enrollment of any in the 23-campus California State University system.
"We do not believe there is an active stabber on the loose at this time," Radus said.
The first day of school is this upcoming Monday, and campus police said they'd step up patrols around the school.