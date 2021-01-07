Former Capitol police chief shares thoughts on why officers appeared to let rioters in

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Terrance Gainer said he wants to give police "the benefit of the doubt" and hopes they were attempting to de-escalate Wednesday's events when they appeared to let pro-Trump rioters inside the legislative building.

"Sometimes when you don't have enough personnel, you can't stand and fight a large crowd like that," he said on NBC's "Today" show Thursday, noting that there were not enough law enforcement personnel on scene.

A ceremonial event at the Capitol affirming that President-elect Joe Biden won the November election was abruptly paused Wednesday afternoon after hundreds of rioters stormed inside.

Congress members and Vice President Mike Pence had to seek shelter. A woman was fatally shot by police during the chaos and three others died in "medical emergencies," according to Washington Police Chief Robert Contee.

In the midst of the riot, videos surfaced of police appearing to let the protesters inside the building. One image appeared to show a man taking a selfie with an officer.

Gainer, who served as Capitol Police Chief from 2002 to 2006 and was the Senate sergeant-at-arms, said the police's handling of the situation was "a failure" and "raises a lot of questions."

"Clearly there's failures," he said. "There has to be a lot of questions asked and answers given. What is very clear is the police underestimated the violent crowd and the size of it, and they overestimated their ability to control it."

Bill Bratton, the former commissioner of the New York Police Department and an NBC News analyst, said there needs to be an explanation about why the crowd was let in. "Right now the appearance of it looks awful," he said.

Many law enforcement officials around the country questioned how police failed to protect the building.

Gainer said on "Today" that he had always thought it would be impossible to storm the Capitol. The last major breach of the Capitol happened during the war of 1812.

The Capitol Police have not publicly commented on the riot and did not return a request for comment on Thursday.

Photos from the chaos showed some lawmakers praying as rioters ran amok inside the building, many of them carrying pro-Trump banners and some waving Confederate flags. A photo surfaced of a noose hanging on the west side of the Capitol.

Windows inside the building were smashed and doors were battered down. Some of the rioters were pictured seated in the Senate chamber and Congress members' private offices.

The National Guard, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service were all called in to assist.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a 12-hour curfew in the city that ended at 6 a.m. Thursday.