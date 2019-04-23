Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 23, 2019, 4:02 PM UTC / Updated April 23, 2019, 4:18 PM UTC By Tom Winter

In a first in the fight against the opioid crisis, a major drug distribution company and its former CEO are facing criminal charges.

Rochester Drug Co-operative was charged Tuesday with narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Laurence Doud III, the former CEO of the company, was charged with narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the Drug Enforcement Administration.

He is accused of distributing tens of millions of oxycodone, fentanyl, and other opioids that Rochester's own compliance department allegedly found had no legitimate need for them.

Rochester Drug Co-Operative announced they have agreed to settle criminal and civil cases and pay a $20 million fine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York is expected to hold a news conference regarding the charges on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.