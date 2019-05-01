Breaking News Emails

By David K. Li

Former child star Rick Schroder was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence, in his second such offense in a month, Southern California authorities said.

Deputies responded to a 12:43 a.m. call to the 21900 block of Goldstone Road, in unincorporated Topanga Canyon and found "evidence of a physical altercation," according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's statement.

The woman declined medical treatment, as the 49-year-old Schroder was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and booked into the Malibu/Lost Hills Station in Agoura, jail records showed.

The "Silver Spoons" actor was released on $50,000 bail.

He was previously arrested on April 2, also on suspicion of domestic violence at the same house.

Schroder's defense lawyer and a rep for the L.A. County District Attorney's Office could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

