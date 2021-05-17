Former child star Ricky Schroder confronts Costco employee about masks

An argument between former child star Ricky Schroder and a Costco employee about mask wearing appears to have been fueled by confusion over new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The argument, captured in a video filmed by Schroder that has since gone viral, shows the actor approaching a Costco employee just outside the store and asking, "Why aren't you letting me in?"

The employee tells Schroder that in Los Angeles County and in the state of California, a mask mandate is still in place — despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releasing new guidance on Thursday saying people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most circumstances.

When the employee reaffirms that both California and Costco stores still require masks, Schroder asks if the employee has seen the news. The employee continues to state the store will be following the mask mandate.

"I'm getting my refund. I'm getting my refund from Costco. I suggest everybody in California get their refund from Costco. Give up your membership to Costco until they remove this," Schroder says.

The employee reminds Schroder that the store is abiding by the law, and a manager exits the store and hands Schroder a receipt for his refund before the clip ends.

The video marks some confusion between the CDC guidance, and the regulations and mandates stores and states have in place for mask-wearing.

California's mask mandate is still in place for stores and places of employment and Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he is looking to lift the mandate in June.

But the CDC guidance states that mask-wearing for vaccinated people is not needed for those in indoor and outdoor spaces. More than 35 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Stores like Walmart have dropped mask requirements, but the Gap and The Home Depot are keeping mask requirements in place for now.