Former Cuomo staffer struck and killed by car after being kicked out of Lyft

A one-time staffer of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed after he was ordered out of a Lyft and got struck by a car in Delaware Sunday, authorities said.

The man, identified by Cuomo on Twitter as Sid Wolf, and five friends had ordered a Lyft to pick them up in Dewey Beach and take them to Bethany Beach, according to Delaware State Police.

"As the group was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway all in the same vehicle, a disagreement occurred between the group and the Lyft operator," police said in a statement.

The Lyft driver stopped in the middle of a lane and "demanded all six passengers exit the vehicle," police said.

A 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by a 27-year-old man, was traveling toward the car when it stopped abruptly, and changed lanes to avoid hitting the Lyft, according to police. But the driver didn't see people had gotten out of the car and struck Wolf.

Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other five people were unharmed.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene, while the Lyft driver fled. Police, who are investigating the incident, are searching for the Lyft driver.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

An obituary for Wolf, a father of two said he was "a people magnet and was the first to welcome you with a hug."

"His life force was unmistakable and irresistible. He effortlessly collected friends and treasured family above all. To see him with his daughters was to see love embodied," the obituary said.

Cuomo said Wolf was "a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers."