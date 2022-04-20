Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly caught on video berating airport worker over delayed flight

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was caught on video berating an airline employee at a JetBlue kiosk.

The video, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows O’Reilly at New York City's JFK airport on April 3, complaining that his flight is three hours late.

The employee's responses are muffled, but O’Reilly responded: "No, no, no, you’re gonna find out."

O’Reilly then leans down to see the employee's badge, which the man holds up so he can read it.

When the employee says something back, O’Reilly cursed at him, called him a "scumbag" and said, "Don’t talk to me like that."

O’Reilly, wearing a mask that was pulled down, can be seen repeatedly pointing his finger in the employee's face.

"You're threatening me with violence, man," the employee said.

"No, I'm not," O’Reilly said. "You're going to lose your job," he concluded before walking away.

It's not clear what happened before the verbal altercation captured on the video.

O'Reilly did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment. JetBlue also did not respond to a request for comment.

O’Reilly told the Daily Mail that he was frustrated his flight to Turks and Caicos was delayed by two and a half hours. He said the discussion was "heated," blaming the escalation on the airport worker.

"The guy was arrogant and falsely accused me of threatening him and I said: 'You’re lucky I didn’t do that,'" O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly was fired from Fox News in 2017 amid sexual harassment allegations stretching back to at least 2002. At the time, O’Reilly called the accusations "completely unfounded claims."