A former Houston police captain was arrested Tuesday with police alleging that he pointed a gun at a repairman and ran him off the road over false voter fraud allegations.

Mark Anthony Aguirre, 63, was charged Tuesday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The former officer allegedly told police following the incident in October that he was part of a civilian group called “Liberty Center,” who were looking into allegations of voter fraud.

Aguirre allegedly said he conducted “surveillance” on a man for four days under the belief he had 750,000 fraudulent ballots in his truck, according to the district attorney. He allegedly ran his SUV into the back of the man’s truck and forced him to the ground at gunpoint, which was captured on an officer’s body camera.

A Houston officer saw Aguirre hit the truck while responding to an unrelated car nearby, according to a police statement Tuesday. The officer said they saw Aguirre point a gun at the man and called for backup as the truck was driven away.

Another suspect who has not been identified drove the truck to a nearby parking lot, where Aguirre led police.

The man Aguirre was allegedly targeting was actually an air conditioning technician and his truck was found full of air conditioning parts and tools, the district attorney’s office said.

Houston police said Aguirre was “indefinitely suspended” from the department in 2003 and that a “lengthy investigation” into his claims found no substantiated evidence of voter fraud.

Aguirre crossed a line “from dirty politics to commission of a violent crime,” according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

“His alleged investigation was backward from the start — first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened,” Ogg said.

The district attorney’s office alleges that Aguirre was being paid a total of $266,400 by the Houston-based Liberty Center for God and Country.

Aguirre was booked into Harris County Jail on Tuesday, according to police, but inmate records were not immediately available. A phone call to Aguirre from NBC News was not immediately returned.