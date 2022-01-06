A former Indiana youth pastor was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for molesting boys between the ages of 11 and 13 for years, court officials said.

Former youth pastor Scott Christner. Police via WNDU

Scott Christner, 46, who had previously served as a youth group leader for the First Baptist Church in Goshen, pleaded guilty in November to several child molesting charges.An Elkhart County judge sentenced him Wednesday to three 9-year sentences for felonies, ordering him to serve 20 of those years in prison with seven years suspended.

Christner molested several boys between the ages of 11 and 13 beginning in May 2012, according to NBC affiliate WNDU of South Bend. His crimes continued until July 2019, months before he was arrested in November.

A victim came forward with allegations against him that led to Christner’s arrest, according to a 2019 arrest affidavit. Several other victims and their parents followed.

Additional Elkhart Superior Court records filed in December 2019 said a parent of one victim told investigators: “Christner was a trusted member of the church and was considered family.” The father said he had left his son alone with Christner.

Christner’s attorney, who could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday, had argued for a sentence of probation.

One of Christner’s victims and some of the other youths’ parents attended Wednesday’s sentencing and appeared frustrated when the former pastor apologized, CBS affiliate WSBT reported. Some parents wrote letters to the court, while others took the stand, telling the court about the mental and physical trauma Christner’s actions had caused their children.

One victim wrote about Christner’s “Double life, pretending to be a kind, giving man, while also molesting kids,” according to WNDU.

The father of a victim only identified as victim 2 said in court he brought his kids around Christner during “sporting events,” “birthdays” and especially “church functions,” completely unaware of the trauma Christner had inflicted on his child, the news station reported.

The father of another victim, identified as victim 4, said: “You molested my son at a party. There were other people around.”

He added that he believed Christner was not “remorseful for his actions, but that he got caught,” saying that he “only stopped because he got caught.”

However, at the hearing, Christner expressed remorse, WSBT reported.

He said he’s been at home in counseling since 2019. He also said that he had been hoping for forgiveness from the victims and their families. Christner added that he was hoping for a lighter probationary sentence to pursue his dreams and take care of his older family members, according to the news station.