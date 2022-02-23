Former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter killed in home invasion shooting

An armed intruder broke into the home of a former Kentucky lawmaker on Tuesday, opening fire and killing the politician's adult daughter, authorities said.

The home invasion unfolded at about 4:30 a.m., inside the home of one-time state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan on Willis Branch Road in Madison County, state police said.

Jordan Morgan, right, the daughter of former Kentucky State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, was killed when an armed intruder opened fire in their home on Feb. 22, 2022. WLEX

After 32-year-old Jordan Morgan was fatally shot, her dad pulled his weapon and took aim at the intruder, police said.

"Gunshots were then exchanged between the homeowner and intruder," according to the Kentucky State Police statement.

"As a result, the homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital, where he was treated and released. The armed suspect left the residence after the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time."

It wasn't immediately clear if the attack was a botched burglary or intended homicide, Kentucky State Police Sgt. Robert Purdy said Wednesday.

The victim was an attorney who lived part-time at that family home in Madison County, officials said.

"This isn't the kind of incident or situation that we see a whole lot of in Madison County. I know the family and it's a tragic loss for the community," Purdy told NBC News. "As a dad myself, I can't imagine anything like that happening. Our hearts go out to them."

Tips from the public will be key in breaking this case, police said.

"Somebody out there knows what happened and we're just need the right people coming forward," Purdy added.

The victim's father served one term in the state House of Representatives before he was defeated in a 2018 Republican primary.