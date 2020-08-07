Former L.A. Angels employee charged in pitcher Tyler Skaggs' fatal opioid overdose

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A former Los Angeles Angels employee was criminally charged for allegedly supplying drugs that killed pitcher Tyler Skaggs last year, officials said Friday.

Eric Prescott Kay, who was director of communications for the Major League Baseball team at the time of the incident, was charged with illegal possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint written by Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Geoffrey Lindenberg.

Text messages on June 30 between Kay and Skaggs showed the Angels pitcher asking Kay to deliver pills to his room at a Hilton hotel in Southlake, Texas.

The Angels were in the Dallas area to play the Texas Rangers when the 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room on July 1.

Skaggs ingested a lethal combination of opioids and alcohol before choking on his own vomit due to "mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication," according to findings by Dr. Marc Krouse, Tarrant County deputy chief medical examiner.

"During the course of the investigation, I learned that T.S. and Kay had a history of narcotic transactions," Lindenberg wrote.

