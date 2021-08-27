A former lawyer for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was arrested this week and charged with using a computer to solicit a child, jail records show.

Chase Tristian Espy, 36, was booked on the felony charge at the Jefferson County Jail on Wednesday night, records said.

Espy, of Vestavia Hills, was employed as deputy general counsel in Ivey’s office.

He posted $30,000 bond early Thursday after spending about four and a half hours at the facility, according to records.

Espy is no longer employed by Ivey, her office said in a statement. He was fired Thursday morning, Ivey's office said.

“The allegations against Mr. Espy are serious, tragic and shocking,” the statement said. “While he was employed by our office for only a few months, Mr. Espy has been terminated. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.”

Espy's attorney Christopher Daniel declined comment Friday.

Espy was under investigation by Homewood police’s Special Investigation Unit tasked with combating child exploitation crimes, Sgt. John Carr told AL.com. No additional details about the police operation were released, the report said.

Officials with Homewood police could not be immediately reached Friday.