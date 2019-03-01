Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 1, 2019, 6:28 PM GMT By David K. Li

A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges stemming from the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman.

Mohamed Noor, 33, appeared in court and said he's not guilty of charges that include second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the July 15, 2017, shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old life coach.

Johanna Morrow plays the didgeridoo during a memorial service for Justine Damond on Aug. 11, 2017 at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. Aaron Lavinsky / Star Tribune via AP file

Damond had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. Noor and his partner, Matthew Harrity, who was driving, responded, and Damon was shot as she approached the officers' vehicle.

The case has been dragged out due to battles over what evidence should be allowed at trial.

Prosecutors had wanted to use Noor’s refusal to speak to investigators against him. But Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled for the defense on Friday, citing a defendant’s protection from self-incrimination.

The trial is set to begin on April 1. Noor was fired after he was charged.