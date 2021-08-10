Former MLB star Omar Vizquel accused of sexually harassing batboy

Former Major League Baseball star Omar Vizquel sexually harassed an autistic batboy while the longtime shortstop was manager of a Chicago White Sox minor league team, according to a federal lawsuit.

The allegations stem from Vizquel's time as manager of the Birmingham Barons, a famed minor league team that serves as a double-A affiliate of the White Sox, according to the complaint filed in the Northern District of Alabama.

The plaintiff alleged that Vizquel ordered him into the shower with him on Aug. 22, 2019, following a Barons game that day at Regions Field.

A naked Vizquel allegedly handed the plaintiff, now 25, "a bar of soap and told him, 'Wash my damn back!' " the lawsuit said.

"Humiliated, intimidated and frightened of what would happen if he disobeyed," the plaintiff "complied with Vizquel's demand," the complaint said. "As he washed Vizquel's back, Vizquel's hands were in front of his body near the level of his waist."

The back washing lasted a minute before Vizquel allegedly turned around.

"Vizquel's penis was fully erect. He made no effort to hide his erection ... rather, he proudly displayed it," the lawsuit said.

Moments later, the batboy told two other Barons employees, who are not defendants, what had just happened and they both laughed at him, according to the complaint.

A lawyer for the Barons declined comment on Tuesday.

The White Sox said in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday that they took action after they were informed of Vizquel's alleged acts.

”After first learning of an alleged incident in late August 2019, the Chicago White Sox conducted an internal investigation that resulted in the termination of the organization’s relationship with Omar Vizquel," according to a team statement. "Because this is active litigation, at this time the White Sox will not comment further regarding the allegations included in this lawsuit.”

The White Sox announced in late 2019 that Vizquel would no longer coach in the organization, but they did not say why at the time.

Vizquel could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday at publicly listed phone numbers and email addresses for him.

The 54-year-old broke into the big leagues in 1989 and enjoyed a 24-season career with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

He was an average hitter but a brilliant defender, winning 11 Gold Glove awards as one of the game's best fielding shortstops. That flashy glove has made Vizquel a borderline Hall of Fame candidate.

Vizquel had been manager of the Tijuana Bulls in the Mexican Baseball League before he was let go two weeks ago.

Vizquel's estranged wife accused him of domestic violence late last year but he denied those allegations.