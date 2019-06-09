Breaking News Emails
Los Angeles Sparks head coach Derek Fisher on Saturday blasted the WNBA for its treatment of players.
Fisher, who played in the NBA for 18 years, shared a photo on his Instagram account of the team at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, waiting for a train with their luggage after they defeated the Minnesota Lynx 89-85.
"So after a hard fought win on national television @la_sparks are right back to reality that these women are not being treated like the best athletes in the world!! #facts #hastochange#comeonnow," Fisher said.
The post earned support from Elizabeth Cambage, who plays for the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.
Cambage responded to a commenter who suggested the WNBA has to make more money in order for players to take private flights.
Cambage said most WNBA teams already have jets, and it would be cheaper for its players to use them, but they are not allowed to per the terms of their collective bargaining agreements.
A spokesman for the Sparks told NBC News on Sunday that all WNBA teams fly commercial.
Sports journalists Angel Gray and Kristen Ledlow also weighed in on Fisher's Instagram post.
"With you, Coach," Ledlow commented, while Gray responded, "#HasToChange."
Fisher did not immediately respond to NBC News' inquiry.
Fisher, who had a failed stint as coach of the New York Knicks, was hired as the Sparks head coach in December. He spent a majority of his playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships with the team.
The average base salary for a WNBA player is about $75,000 a season and the maximum is $117, 500, according to the Indianapolis Star.
The Sparks roster includes former most valuable player awardees, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike, as well as Chelsea Gray, Alana Beard and Nneka's younger sister, Chiney Ogwumike.