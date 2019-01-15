Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani and David K. Li

A former longtime Major League Baseball pitcher was arrested on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, authorities said.

The abuse allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2006, according to NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

John Wetteland, 52, was arrested in Texas on Monday and released on a $25,000 bond, according to Denton County jail records.

Police in Bartonville, located about an hour outside of Dallas, issued an arrest warrant for Wetteland after investigating a tip they received on Jan. 9 from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, police said in a press release.

John Wetteland, who was arrested, Jan. 14, 2019, in Texas and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14. Denton County Jail via AP

Wetteland played 12 seasons in Major League Baseball, with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Montreal Expos, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.

A probable-cause affidavit filed on Tuesday alleges that he committed three separate assaults between October 2004 and October 2006, according to NBC5 in Dallas-Fort Worth. The victim was allegedly 4 years old when the assault began, according to NBC5.

NBC News was unable to reach Wetteland. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Wetteland is best known for his time with the Yankees. He was the 1996 World Series MVP, recording four saves in that year’s Fall Classic.