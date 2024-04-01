Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis, 35, found dead at Florida mansion, police say

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in a Florida mansion, police said Monday.

He was 35.

Officers were called Monday morning to a residence in the 6000 block of SW 178th Avenue by the house assistant, who discovered Davis' body, the Davie Police Department said in a statement.

"Preliminary information suggests that foul play is not involved," the department said.

Details on how Davis died were not released.

Broward County property records indicate the nearly $3 million home is owned by Adaline Davis, identified by NBC South Florida as Davis' grandmother.

Tributes for the former defensive standout began pouring in Monday.

The NFL said a post on X, "The NFL is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Vontae Davis. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Indianapolis Colts’ owner Jim Irsay also expressed condolences on the platform X. In one post, Irsay posted a picture of Davis in a Colts’ uniform with a heart emoji above the photograph.

In a second post, Irsay wrote: “Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis. A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae’s family.”

Davis, who played in the NFL from 2009 until retirement in 2018, suited up for Indianapolis, the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.