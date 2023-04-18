Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith dies at 31

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith has died at 31, his rep confirmed.

No cause of death or further details were shared Tuesday.

Smith's alma mater, West Rowan High School in North Carolina, shared a tribute announcing his death Monday on Twitter, writing: “Rest In Peace to a West Rowan Legend!”

“Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!” the statement said.

After high school, the Mount Ulla native played for University of Arkansas Razorbacks and was picked in the fifth round of the 2014 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He went on to play a total of eight seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Houston Texans in 2021. He signed with American minor league football team the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons in March.

Smith played five games with the Sea Dragons this year, making five tackles.

The Seattle Sea Dragons had not commented on his death as of Tuesday morning.

Tributes poured in on social media in remembrance of Smith.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku tweeted: “Rest in paradise Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking.”

Buffalo Bills tight end Shaq Lawson wrote: “Man Prayers up for Chris Smith family.”

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shared a photo of Smith from their days playing together with the caption: "Love you bro."

Sports journalist Mike "Jocko" Jacques tweeted: “Loved making that dude laugh. I’ll never forget your smile and I’ll never forget how hard you worked to make yourself better on and off the field."

The Charlotte Observer sports writer Mike Kaye tweeted that Smith “had a smile that could light up any room he was in.”

"Awful news about the passing of former Browns and Bengals (among others) DE Chris Smith. Chris was one of the nicest guys to ever come through the Browns locker room," reporter Zac Jackson tweeted.

Smith's passing comes three years after his girlfriend Petara Cordero, with whom he shares a daughter, died in September 2019 when she was struck by a car.

After her death, Smith — then signed to the Cleveland Browns — shared a touching tribute on Instagram, writing: “God has a plan for all of us we can’t understand but she is in a better place now and she can rest easy. My wifey my best friend and the mother of my beautiful daughter. Love you baby.”