Former NFL player Willie McGinest is arrested after Los Angeles nightclub assault

Three-time Super Bowl champion and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a West Hollywood nightclub, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

McGinest, 51, was taken into custody on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon shortly after he arrived at the department's West Hollywood station to provide a statement about the Dec. 9 incident, according to a sheriff's statement.

Witnesses allegedly identified McGinest, a former linebacker for the New England Patriots, as having been allegedly involved in the assault at the Santa Monica Boulevard club.

Further information was not immediately available.

McGinest was booked into jail 30 minutes after his arrest at 7 a.m. local time, records show. He posted $30,000 bail and was released a little over two hours later.

He is due in L.A. Superior Court on Wednesday morning, according to jail records.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said its West Hollywood Detective Bureau is handling the investigation.

McGinest was the fourth pick in the 1994 draft and earned two Pro Bowl selections. Since his retirement following the 2008 season, he has worked as an analyst for ESPN, Fox Sports and the NFL Network.

McGinest's agent and the NFL Network could not be reached for comment Monday.