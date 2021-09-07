Former NFL running back Clinton Portis pleads guilty in scheme to defraud league health plan

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis pleaded guilty to defrauding a health care program for retired players and their families, federal officials said Tuesday, part of a nationwide scheme that netted nearly $2.5 million in fraudulent claims.

A leading rusher with the Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team in the 2000s, Portis pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He agreed to pay full restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials say Portis, 40, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, "caused the submission of false and fraudulent claims to the Plan on his behalf over a two-month period, obtaining $99,264 in benefits for expensive medical equipment that was not actually provided."

Portis’ co-defendant, officials said, is former NFL wide receiver Tamarick Vanover, 47, of Tallahassee, Florida. Vanover also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and agreed to pay full restitution.

Vanover recruited three other former NFL players in the scheme and helped them bring fraudulent claims, obtaining $159,510 for medical equipment which was never provided, officials said.

A third defendant, former NFL linebacker Robert McCune, 40, of Riverdale, Georgia, pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Aug. 24, officials said. Those charges included 13 counts of health care fraud, 11 counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft, officials said.

McCune, officials said, “orchestrated the nationwide fraud.”

The former NFL players acknowledged they participated in a scheme to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan.

The program was established by the NFL’s 2006 collective bargaining agreement and provided for tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and incurred by former players, their spouses and their dependents.

The health care plan covered up to $350,000 per player.

Portis and Vanover pleaded guilty two days after a trial against them resulted in a hung jury and a mistrial on certain counts against Vanover, officials said. A retrial in the case against Portis and Vanover, officials said, had been scheduled to begin Tuesday.

The scheme “resulted in approximately $2.9 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to the Plan and the Plan paying out approximately $2.5 million on those claims between June 2017 and April 2018,” authorities said.

Attorneys for Portis, Vanover and McCune could not be immediately reached Tuesday afternoon.

Portis, Vanover and McCune were among 10 defendants indicted in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District of Kentucky in December 2019, officials said.

Since that indictment, five more retired NFL players were charged. A total of 15 defendants, officials said, have pleaded guilty in the scheme.

Portis is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6., while Vanover’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22. They each face up to 10 years in prison, officials said.

McCune’s sentencing is Nov. 19, officials said.

Portis, a two-time Pro Bowler, was drafted by the Broncos in 2002 and played two seasons in Denver, then went on to spend seven seasons with the Washington, D.C., franchise. Vanover spent most of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. McCune had short stints with multiple teams.