Feb. 27, 2019, 4:48 PM GMT By David K. Li

One-time pro football standout Adam "Pacman" Jones was investigated for cheating at an Indiana casino before becoming "combative and disorderly" during his arrest Wednesday, authorities said.

Jones, 35, was booked into the Dearborn County jail shortly after his 3:17 a.m. arrest at the Rising Star Casino in far southeast Indiana, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Gaming agents were "called to investigate a patron for possibly cheating at a table game," according to a statement from the IGC. The commission confirmed to NBC News that the patron was Jones.

Adam "Pacman" Jones Dearborn County Sheriff's Office

"IGC responded to the table games room, and upon arrival, the patron immediately became verbally combative and disorderly with IGC enforcement agents" and casino employees, the statement continued.

Jones was booked on a single count of suspicion of disorderly conduct, punishable by a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

He had originally been arrested for — in addition to disorderly conduct — public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest, the commission said.

The agency didn't immediately say what game Jones was playing. The casino offers a variety of games, including blackjack and roulette.

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department is holding him for prosecutors in Ohio County, Indiana, where the casino is located. Jones will be held without bail until he appears before an Ohio County judge Thursday, officials said.

Jones has played 12 seasons in the NFL, most notably for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he played 100 games over eight years.

The defensive back last played for Denver, getting into seven games this past season before the Broncos released him in November. He's not been signed.

Jones has had multiple dealings with law enforcement over the years, most recently in early 2017 when he allegedly head-butted a police officer, officials said. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor later that year and received a sentence of time served.