Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing in Florida, police say

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was reported missing and is considered "endangered," police in Florida said Thursday.

Bell, whose real first name is Jared, was last seen just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The Daytona Beach Police Department said he was possibly traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and was believed to be in the area of Mainland High School.

"He is considered missing and endangered," authorities said in a Facebook post.

The department declined to release further details citing an active investigation into his disappearance.

Bell, 36, is best known for his role on the popular Nickelodeon show "Drake & Josh," which ran from 2004 to 2007.

In 2021, an Ohio judge sentenced him to two years of probation for child endangerment charges after a female victim he met online accused him of "grooming" her since she was 12, sending her graphic photos and engaging in sexual misconduct in two separate incidents.