Former Ohio Police Officer Breaks Ankle Monitor, Flees Ahead of Rape Trial

A former Cleveland police officer broke out of a GPS ankle monitor a week before going on trial for the alleged physical and sexual assault of his girlfriend, authorities said Monday.

Tommie Griffin III, 52, broke out of his tracking monitor on Saturday around 4 p.m. ET, U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Peter Elliott confirmed to NBC News.

A spokesman for the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department also said that Griffin had broken free.

Elliott said that his agency first learned of Elliott's escape after being contacted by the sheriff's office to assist with the case.

An escape warrant has been issued and the U.S. Marshal said Griffin should be considered armed and dangerous.

"We hope to have a peaceful resolution to this at end of the day. We're out there right now and were looking," Elliott said.

Cleveland police officer Tommie Griffin after his arrest in January 2017. WKYC

In January, Griffin was arrested and charged with rape, felonious assault and kidnapping in connection with a domestic violence attack on his 42-year-old girlfriend at their Parma, Ohio, home.

Police say Griffin pistol-whipped his girlfriend and fired two shots near to her during the attack.

After that arrest, more than 60 firearms were found in his home, including 50 handguns, five assault rifles, seven long rifles, four shotguns, and an Uzi submachine gun, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.

Griffin was suspended without pay following his arrest. In March, he resigned from the force.

His trial was scheduled to begin on October 30 following his months-long house arrest, which began in March, according to Cleveland.com.

Patrick Leary, Griffin's attorney, had argued that his client should be kept on house arrest because he was not a flight risk, Cleveland.com reported.