Former Oregon House speaker arrested in sex trafficking sting

A former Democratic speaker of Oregon's House of Representatives was arrested last month in a sex trafficking sting, police said.

David Hunt, 53, was one of eight men arrested in April in an operation that included officers posting decoy ads online, Portland police said. Hunt is accused of responding to the ads to arrange payment for sexual acts, according to police.

He has been charged with commercial sexual solicitation, a misdemeanor.

Hunt "denies the allegations, but respects the criminal justice process and will refrain from saying more until he has his opportunity in court," his attorney, Michael de Muniz, said.

Hunt serves on the board for Clackamas Community College, which said on Twitter that he is "taking a leave," effective Monday.

Today we learned CCC Board of Education member Dave Hunt has been cited by Portland police in a sex trafficking sting. We will take appropriate actions that serve the interest of our students and our community. Effective immediately, Dave Hunt is taking a leave from the board. — Clackamas College (@ClackCollege) May 3, 2021

He is a registered lobbyist in Salem, where from 2009 to 2011 he served as speaker of the House. Before that, he served one term as House majority leader.