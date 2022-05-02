Former Philadelphia officer who fatally shot 12-year-old boy is charged with murder

The former Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot a 12-year-old boy in March has been charged with murder, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Edsaul Mendoza was charged by a grand jury with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of a crime in the March 1 fatal shooting of Thomas "TJ" Siderio, Krasner said during a Monday news conference.

Evidence presented to the grand jury showed Mendoza fired three shots at Siderio, after the boy most likely shot a gun at an unmarked police vehicle that caused three plainclothes' officers to duck for cover, Krasner said.

Mendoza fired the three shots during a "tactically unsound" foot chase, Krasner said. Around the second shot from Mendoza's weapon, the boy tossed his gun. When Mendoza fired the third shot, Siderio was only half-a-car length away from him and face down on the ground.

It was unclear if the juvenile fell or dove to the ground shortly before he was fatally wounded, Krasner said.

"At the time of the last two shots, Thomas Siderio was unarmed, having discarded the gun ... approximately 40-feet away," Krasner said.

Krasner said evidence shows Mendoza was aware the boy was unarmed, and told an officer who arrived on scene where the weapon was after the deadly encounter.

"He knew the 12 year old, 5-foot tall, 111-pound Thomas Siderio no longer had a gun. ... But he fired a shot through his back nonetheless," Krasner said.

Mendoza was being held on no bail as of Monday, Krasner said.

It was unclear if Mendoza had retained a lawyer. Philadelphia police declined comment Monday and deferred to Krasner's media briefing.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announced on March 8 that Mendoza would be fired, and Krasner confirmed Monday the officer was terminated not long after the shooting.

“All use of force has to be proportionate to the resistance they are trying to overcome. I will also tell you that our policy states excessive force will not be tolerated. That’s the gist of what we’re talking about,” Outlaw said in March.

The commissioner added: “This incident does not reflect who we are as the Philadelphia Police Department. It is not aligned with our values of honor, integrity and service.”“Based off the evidence I reviewed, it’s clear that the use of force policy was violated,” Outlaw said, according to NBC Philadelphia.

A spokesperson for the Fraternal Order of Police said in March the union had no comment.

The four plainclothes officers, assigned to the city’s South Task Force, were conducting an illegal gun possession investigation when they spotted a teen wanted for questioning in relation to their investigation, according to a statement from Philadelphia police.

The officers drove toward the teen, who was with Siderio, and put on the car’s sirens, police said.

“At that point, they heard gunfire and glass shattering from the rear passenger window,” according to police. One officer was struck by shards of glass while two others pursued Siderio, who had shot at the car.

No other officers were injured. The four were placed on administrative leave.

The gun allegedly used by the child, a Taurus 9mm semiautomatic handgun, was recovered at the scene, police said. The firearm had been stolen.

The other teen, 17, who police were originally pursuing, was stopped for questioning and later released.