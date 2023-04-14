Former police oversight commissioner found dead in her Michigan home

Foul play is suspected after a former police oversight commissioner was found dead in her Ann Arbor, Michigan, home by officers conducting a welfare check, the department said Thursday.

The death of Jude Walton, 51, is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Police were called to the home on Chapin Street around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"Once officers arrived and entered the home, they discovered the body of a 51-year-old Ann Arbor woman," a police news release states.

Jude Watson. WDIV

No further details were provided and the police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Walton was a former commissioner of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, according to the news release. The Commission was created as a way to foster a better relationship between residents and the police and to ensure "smart, equitable, community-oriented policing that the Ann Arbor Police Department strives for and that our community deserves," its website says.

Walton was a commissioner from the group's inception and left last year.

"We are extremely saddened to hear of her death and we lift her family and friends up in prayer at this terrible time," Chair Stefani A. Carter said in a statement.

She also worked as a Director of Employee Experience at Avalon Housing, which provides housing solutions to the homeless community. She had been with the organization for 14 years.

"Jude was incredibly thoughtful, kind, funny, talented, smart, self-effacing, and wise. She was the person we all came to in the hardest moments at work," the organization said in a Facebook statement. "It’s impossible to imagine Avalon without her. We are grieving this unreal loss."