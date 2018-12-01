Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates 94th birthday

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine.

Bush is relaxing at his home in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.

Chief of Staff Jean Becker says the nation's 41st president wants a low-key day and "no presents."