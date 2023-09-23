Former President Jimmy Carter makes an appearance at Georgia festival days before his 99th birthday

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, were spotted Saturday at a festival in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

The Carter Center re-shared a video of the former President, 98, and former first lady, 96, riding in a black SUV at the Plains Peanut Festival.

"Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99," the center wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch! #JimmyCarter99."

The outing comes more than six months after the longest-lived U.S. president entered hospice care at his home following a series of brief hospital stays. He said at the time that he was going to stop further medical intervention and spend the remainder of his life at home. Carter did not disclose an illness.

A few months later, in May, it was revealed that the former first lady was diagnosed with dementia.

Jason Carter, chairman of the Carter Center’s Board of Trustees, told USA Today last week that the couple is happy. They marked their 77th wedding anniversary in July.

"They are together. They are at home. They’re in love, and I don’t think anyone gets more than that," he said. "I mean, it’s a perfect situation for this time in their lives."

"They’re both doing as well as can be expected," Jason Carter continued.

Carter has had his share of health complications. In August 2015, he was diagnosed with melanoma cancer that had spread to his liver and brain — but was later declared cancer-free. In 2019, he suffered a black eye in a fall and was later hospitalized with a fractured pelvis from a separate fall.