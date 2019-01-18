Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By David K. Li

A former manager for R. Kelly turned himself in Friday for allegedly threatening a Georgia man who accused the singer of sexual abuse, authorities said.

Henry James Mason surrendered to Henry County Sheriff's deputies at 9 a.m. ET and was booked on one count of allegedly making terroristic threats, a department spokeswoman said.

He posted a $10,000 bond and was released within minutes, the spokeswoman added.

Henry James Mason turned himself in to Henry County Sheriff's deputies and was booked on one count of allegedly making terrorist threats. Henry County Sheriff's Office

It wasn't immediately clear if Mason had an attorney or when he stopped working with Kelly.

A Georgia couple, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, claim their daughter was sexually abused and is being held against her will by Kelly, in accusations made in the Lifetime docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly."

Kelly has denied the allegations and in a video released in May 2018, Joycelyn Savage denied she was being held against her will.

Timothy Savage has accused R. Kelly's former manager, Mason, of threatening him.

Savage told police in Stockbridge this past May that Mason said to him: "I'm gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you, I'm gonna get you, I'm going to f---ing kill you."

"He's relieved but you have to understand, he's received multiple threats from multiple people from Mr. Kelly's camp," Savage's lawyer Gerald Griggs told NBC News on Friday. "This is just the first arrest."

Kelly's lawyer, Steven Greenberg, denied that his client directed Mason to make any alleged threats.

Greenberg said that both he and police officers have spoken to Savage in the past week and she was not in any distress.

"Miss Savage is a grown woman and she can do whatever she wants to do. She's fine," Greenberg told NBC News on Friday.